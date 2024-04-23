Duality Advisers LP Acquires 112,613 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,613 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

