Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.57 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.04. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

