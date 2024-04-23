Duality Advisers LP Sells 22,486 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IR opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.