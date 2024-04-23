Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $18,645,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 328,860 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 192.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 287,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 188,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

