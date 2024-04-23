Electroneum Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002211 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,427,255 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

