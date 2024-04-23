Element Wealth LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,560,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 348,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

