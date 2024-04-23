Element Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned 1.42% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 10,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,474. The company has a market cap of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

