Element Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PJP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. 3,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $80.65.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

