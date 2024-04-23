Element Wealth LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of FDRR stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $514.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

