Element Wealth LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of RSP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.46. 3,997,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,171. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.63.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
