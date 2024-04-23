Element Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after acquiring an additional 813,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,051. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

