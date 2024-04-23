Element Wealth LLC Sells 367 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.75. 1,760,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

