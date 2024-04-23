Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires Shares of 887 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.56. 461,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,651. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

