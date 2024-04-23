Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.85. 33,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 77,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $754.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 155,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.