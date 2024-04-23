Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.36.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERF

Enerplus Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.76. 143,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,486. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$18.23 and a 52 week high of C$28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The company has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.63.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.001087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.