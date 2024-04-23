Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Enphase Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 268,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 172,359 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,093.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.16. 2,861,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $228.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

