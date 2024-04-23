Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10,063.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,630,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

