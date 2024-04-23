Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.80.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

