Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 655,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,920. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

