Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
FV traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 176,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,075. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.34.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.