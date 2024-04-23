Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 444,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $733.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

