Financial Perspectives Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Perspectives Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,906,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,035,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VDC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.59. 190,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

