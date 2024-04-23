Financial Survey: Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 1 7 2 0 2.10 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $15.26, suggesting a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.19 billion 1.49 -$679.21 million ($1.64) -7.01 Adit EdTech Acquisition $19.62 million 2.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bilibili and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.34% -28.12% -12.50% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -63.62%

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bilibili beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

