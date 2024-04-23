First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 98,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.