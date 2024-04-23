FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FE. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 624,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

