Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues Earnings Results

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.750 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FI opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

