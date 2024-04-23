Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 3,137 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

