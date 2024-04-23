Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

