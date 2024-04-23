Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.86.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

