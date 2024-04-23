General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GE opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $158.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.