Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.