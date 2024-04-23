Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DIN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 249,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $697.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIN. Benchmark upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

