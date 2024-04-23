Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49), with a volume of 11841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £138.31 million, a PE ratio of -455.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.76.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

