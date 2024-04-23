Head to Head Survey: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.45 $7.99 million N/A N/A Middlefield Banc $96.99 million 1.86 $17.37 million $2.14 10.44

Analyst Ratings

Middlefield Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westbury Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlefield Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Middlefield Banc has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Middlefield Banc 17.91% 8.76% 0.97%

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Westbury Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also provides operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it offers official checks, money orders, and ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.