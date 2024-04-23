Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.65. Hertz Global shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 2,156,557 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTZ
Hertz Global Stock Performance
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.