Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6516 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,747. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.50. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently commented on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

