Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $87.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $87.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

Hibbett stock traded up $13.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 99.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

