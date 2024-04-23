Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $13.76 on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,967. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 99.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.