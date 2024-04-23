ICON Public (ICLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY24 guidance at $14.50-$15.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ICON Public Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of ICLR opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
