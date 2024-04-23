IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE IEX traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.37. The stock had a trading volume of 381,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average of $216.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.