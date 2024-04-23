IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.45 EPS.
IDEX Stock Up 1.0 %
IEX traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.27. The stock had a trading volume of 381,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,136. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
