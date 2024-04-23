IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.64 and last traded at $126.58. Approximately 78,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 99,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.68.
The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
