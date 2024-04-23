IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.64 and last traded at $126.58. Approximately 78,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 99,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.68.

IES Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,067.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,294 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,205. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

