Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FOX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in FOX by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in FOX by 273.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,590. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

