Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $13.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,942. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.57.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

