Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$95.69.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$96.18. 173,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,183. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$101.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

