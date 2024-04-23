Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GBX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 242,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 529,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 192,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

