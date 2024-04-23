Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of Installed Building Products worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.