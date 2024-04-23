Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 18,959,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,558,031. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

