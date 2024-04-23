Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Intellicheck Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE IDN opened at $3.07 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

