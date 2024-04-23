Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $14.64 or 0.00022015 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.78 billion and approximately $138.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00058244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,946,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,075,244 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.